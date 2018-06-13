Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop urges people to stay inside as violence increases

June 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Agence France-Presse

CWN Editor's Note: “It is very dangerous because of the presence of violent gangs,” Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Jose Baez tweeted. “Don’t risk life in vain.”

