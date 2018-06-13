Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper op-ed analyzes ‘new severity’ toward sexual abuse of women, children

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page opinion piece, historian Lucetta Scaraffia wrote that today’s “new severity” surrounding sexual abuse is an unexpected outcome of the sexual revolution: by calling for the end of all taboos, the sexual revolution also ended the taboo of silence, thus allowing victims to speak. She also wrote that the feminist revolution, with its concern about unequal power, also contributed to the new climate. Scaraffia paid tribute to Popes Benedict XVI and Francis for their courage in confronting sexual abuse.

