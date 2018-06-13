Catholic World News

Bangladesh: priest thought to be kidnapping victim is accused of relations with women, girl

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Father Walter Rozario was reportedly kidnapped and freed, but police at the time said the report was untrue.

