Catholic World News

Missionaries: patience needed in evangelizing Japan

June 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Guadalupe Missionaries (mentioned in this article) were founded in Mexico in 1949. “Other priests before me,” said one priest, “have spread the Gospel, without knowing if they would succeed in touching the hearts of people. I baptize them now. It can take 20 or 30 years; only God knows.” Another priest said, “It is beautiful to observe them reading the Gospel for the first time and hear them say, ‘For so many years, I have sought this very thing.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!