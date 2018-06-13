Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch against naturalization decree that benefits ‘dodgy’ immigrants

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi’s remarks followed a presidential decree granting citizenship to 260 Christians and 115 Muslims, many from Syria.

