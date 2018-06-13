Catholic World News

God has listened to our prayers for reconciliation, Korean cardinal says following Kim-Trump summit

June 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “When I learned that there was a significant agreement between the two leaders [Kim and Trump] in their first meeting, I deeply thanked God because He listened to our prayers for reconciliation of the Korean people,” Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung preached on June 12. “I sincerely desire that the agreement can be implemented promptly in order to achieve the common good not only for the Koreans, but for all the people in the world.” Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon expressed similar sentiments.

