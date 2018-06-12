Catholic World News

Filipino prelates say Duterte’s rhetoric feeds violence against Church

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Filipino archbishop has called upon President Rodrigo Duterte to “stop the verbal persecution of the Catholic Church,” suggesting that the president’s violent rhetoric has been a factor in the violence against priests. Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, in a statement also signed by his auxiliaries, decried the hundreds of death-squad killings that have occurred during Duterte’s term in office. “They are killing our flock,” the bishops said. “The nation is a killing field.”

