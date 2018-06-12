Catholic World News

Australian attorney general backs law to break confessional seal

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general of Australia has given his support to a law that would require Catholic priests to report sexual abuse of children that was disclosed in confession. Christian Porter said that the protection of children “should take some precedence” over the seal of confession.

