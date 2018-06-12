Catholic World News

Hong Kong prepares to welcome thousands of young people for international Taizé pilgrimage

June 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded in France by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

