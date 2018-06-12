Catholic World News

Crimean parish, confiscated in 1936, given back to Church

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The governor of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has returned a Roman Catholic parish in Sevastopol (Crimea’s largest city) to the Diocese of Odessa-Simferopol. The parish was closed in 1936 under the Stalin regime and became a cinema. “It is difficult to find the words to express our joy,” said Auxiliary Bishop Jacek Pyl. “History is rich in wounds, a closed and desecrated church is one of them.”

