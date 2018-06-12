Catholic World News
Pence will attend Southern Baptist Convention meeting amid turmoil over gender
June 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1845, the Southern Baptist Convention is the United States’ largest Protestant denomination.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!