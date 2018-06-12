Catholic World News

Never forget the Holocaust, Pope says in message

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to Berlin’s archbishop on the occasion of a concert of the Berlin Philharmonic for the fortieth anniversary of the Neocatechumenal Way in the city. The message was signed by the Vatican Secretary of State.

