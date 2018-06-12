Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit is the ‘protagonist of evangelization,’ Pope preaches during weekday Mass

June 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily on the memorial of St. Barnabas, Apostle, the Pope reflected on three dimensions of evangelization: proclamation, service, and gratuitousness.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!