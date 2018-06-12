Catholic World News

Nigerian cardinal calls for negotiations with terrorists

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Describing negotiations as an “easier way of handling grievances than guns,” Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja said, “The aim is not to kill all Boko Haram, but to arrive at reconciliation so that people can go home to their families.”

