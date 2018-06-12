Catholic World News

Benedictine monastery in New Mexico attracts numerous vocations

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1964, the Monastery of Christ in the Desert has grown to 60 monks with an average age of 34. “We’re a joyful community, and joy is very attractive,” said the monastery’s prior. “We’ve had the same superior for 42 years, which leads to stability and continuity. And we’re faithful to the monastic tradition and the teaching of the Church, and fidelity is important.”

