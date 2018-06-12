Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio Community, Jesuit Refugee Services criticize refusal to accept rescued refugees

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Spain agreed to welcome a boat with 629 migrants and refugees rescued from the Mediterranean Sea after Italy and Malta refused. L’Osservatore Romano devoted front-page coverage to this story.

