Vatican newspaper op-ed: it’s unlikely Trump-Kim summit will lead to immediate results

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page op-ed published hours before the summit took place, Francesco Citterich summarized recent developments concerning North Korea’s foreign relations. Citterich characterized the Kim-Trump summit as a “face-to-face meeting with a high media impact, but one that will unlikely lead to immediate results.”

