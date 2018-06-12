Catholic World News

Bishop speaks out against special Chinese economic zones in Vietnam

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul Nguyen Thai Hop, head of the Episcopal Commission on Justice and Peace of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, warned that Vietnam’s “security and sovereignty” is at risk.

