Singapore archbishop prays for peace on eve of Kim-Trump summit

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Singapore, the site of the summit, has 5.9 million people and is 34% Buddhist, 14% Muslim, 11% Taoist, 7% Catholic, and 5% Hindu.

