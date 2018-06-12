Catholic World News

Prepare ‘spiritually and materially’ to evangelize North Korea, bishop urges fellow South Koreans

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik of Daejeon offered his assessment of the situation in Korea and praised President Moon Jae-in, a Catholic. The prelate added, “Foreign missionaries came to North Korea before the Korean War and described Pyongyang as the Jerusalem of Asia, because there were so many conversions to Jesus Christ. We, Catholics of the South, must think seriously about our missionary commitment to our brothers and sisters in the North. They too have a right to hear the Gospel, and we have the responsibility.”

