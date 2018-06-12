Catholic World News
More attacks against Catholic schools feared as new school year starts in Madhya Pradesh
June 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India, has over 70 million people.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!