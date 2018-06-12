Catholic World News

Vote on revised medical directives on tap at US bishops’ spring assembly

June 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Proposed revisions to the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People will also be voted on. The meeting begins on June 13; click here for video coverage.

