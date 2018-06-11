Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan rejects Jesuit’s call to downplay abortion issue

June 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York has rejected a suggestion by Father Thomas Reese, SJ, that Catholics should end their campaign to stop legal abortion. Cardinal Dolan, the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee, counseled against “a capitulation to the abortion culture.” He remarked: “Reese’s strategy reminds me of those in the mid-19th century who proposed amelioration as a way to reduce slavery in our country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!