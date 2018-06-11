Catholic World News

Polish bishops’ issue careful guidelines for Amoris Laetitia

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Polish Catholic bishops have issued guidelines for the implementation of Amoris Laetitia, avoiding an explicit statement on the question of whether divorced and remarried Catholics can receive Communion. Although an earlier draft of the policy had reject that possibility, the final document called for “pastoral accompaniment” under the guidance of the local bishop.

