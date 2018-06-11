Catholic World News

Gay identity ‘reduces the whole wealth of the human being’—Cardinal Müller

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that identifying oneself as “gay” reduces one’s own human dignity “to mere sexual attraction.” Cardinal Müller made this comment at the Italian launch of a book by American author Daniel Mattson, Why I Don’t Call Myself Gay.

