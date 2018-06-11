Catholic World News

Top New York court orders Archbishop Sheen’s remains moved to Peoria

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s highest court has ruled that the remains of Archbishop Fulton Sheen should be moved to Peoria, Illinois. The decision— the latest in a series of court decisions in a long-running dispute— could end a stalemate in the cause for canonization of the beloved prelate.

