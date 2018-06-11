Catholic World News

Priest shot and killed in Philippines

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was shot and killed on Sunday night as he prepared to celebrate Mass. The death of Father Richmond Nilo was the 3rd such killing of a priest in recent months. The gunman, who has not yet been identified, shot through a window and escaped on a motorcycle.

