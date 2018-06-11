Catholic World News

Father Martin to speak at World Meeting of Families

June 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Father James Martin, the American Jesuit who has argued tirelessly for Catholic acceptance of homosexuals, will speak at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin. More than 30,000 people have registered for the August event, which will be headlined by Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!