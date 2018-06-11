Catholic World News

Schedule announced for Pope’s visit to Ireland

June 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On August 25 and 26, Pope Francis will visit Dublin for the World Meeting of Families and also visit Knock, the site of Ireland’s national Marian shrine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!