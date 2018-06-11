Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of Chile’s Bishop Barros

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Three weeks after all 31 active Chilean bishops joined in a mass resignation, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Cristián Caro Cordero, 75; Bishop Gonzalo Duarte García de Cortáza, 75; and Bishop Juan Barros Madrid, 61.



Bishop Barros was a close associate of Father Fernando Karadima, who sexually abused minors. In 2015, the Pope appointed Bishop Barros as head of the Diocese of Osorno, provoking much controversy and a subsequent Vatican investigation and papal apology.



The other two Chilean prelates whose resignations the Pope accepted are over 75 years old and thus due for retirement.

