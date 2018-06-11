Catholic World News

Religious community’s foundress beatified in France

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Adele de Batz de Trenquelleón (1789-1828), together with Blessed William Joseph Chaminade, SM, founded the Marianist Sisters. “Let us praise the Lord for this daughter of His who consecrated her life to Him and to the service to her brothers,” Pope Francis said on June 10.

