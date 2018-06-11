Catholic World News

Papal appeal for US-North Korea summit

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish once again to address to the beloved Korean people a particular thought in friendship and in prayer,” Pope Francis said on June 10. “May the talks that will take place in the coming days in Singapore contribute to the development of a positive path forward, that may ensure a future of peace for the Korean peninsula and for the whole world. For this, let us pray to the Lord. All together, let us pray to Our Lady, Queen of Korea, that she may accompany these talks.”

