Jesus faced misunderstanding from scribes and relatives, Pope says in Angelus address

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on June 10 (video), the Pope reflected on Mark 3:20-35, the Gospel reading for the Tenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

