Former Vatican diplomat in Washington indicted on child pornography charge

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican City State has indicted Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella on the charge of “possession and exchange of child pornographic material, with the aggravating circumstance of the large quantity involved,” according to a Vatican press office statement.

