Catholic World News

Young Italian pilgrims speak with Pope on phone

June 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Tens of thousands of Italian students took part in an annual 17-mile pilgrimage to the Basilica of the Holy House in Loreto at the conclusion of the school year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!