Catholic World News

‘God’s love has no need for words, but for concrete gestures,’ Pope preaches on Feast of Sacred Heart

June 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope preached his homily in Casa Santa Marta on June 8, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!