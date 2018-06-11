Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for transition to clean energy

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing oil and gas company leaders who were attending a Vatican conference (“Energy Transition and Care for our Common Home”), the Pope said “the more than one billion people without electricity today need to gain access to it. But that energy should also be clean, by a reduction in the systematic use of fossil fuels.” Quoting Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis added, “The book of nature is one and indivisible; it embraces not only the environment but also life, sexuality, marriage, the family, social relations: in a word, integral human development. “

