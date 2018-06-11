Catholic World News

4 sainthood causes advance

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Nunzio Sulprizio (1817-1836), paving the way for his canonization. The Pontiff also approved miracles attributed to the intercession of Venerable Concepción Cabrera de Armida (1862-1937) and Ven. Guadalupe Ortiz de Landázuri (1916-1975), paving the way for their beatification. Finally, the Pope approved the decree of martyrdom for Bishop Enrique Angelelli (1923-1976), two priests, and a layman who were killed out of hatred of the faith in Argentina in 1976, thus paving the way for their beatification.

