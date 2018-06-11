Catholic World News

More annulment processes done for free, Vatican statistics show

June 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his 2015 motu proprio Mitis Iudex Dominus Iesus (“The Gentle Judge, our Lord Jesus”), Pope Francis wrote, “Episcopal conferences, in close collaboration with judges, should ensure, to the best of their ability and with due regard for the just compensation of tribunal employees, that processes remain free of charge.”

