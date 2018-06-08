Catholic World News

Court rejects challenge to abortion ban in Northern Ireland

June 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A legal challenge to the ban on abortion in Northern Ireland was rejected by the Supreme Court. But a majority of justices agreed that the current policy in Northern Ireland violates human rights—thus prodding legislators to change the law.

