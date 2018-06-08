Catholic World News

Vatican releases preparatory document for 2019 Amazon synod

June 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The preparatory document (“Amazonia: New Paths for the Church and for an Integral Ecology”) has three main sections: “seeing: identity and cries of the pan-Amazonia,” “discernment: towards a pastoral and ecological conversion,” and “action: new paths for a Church with an Amazonian face.”

