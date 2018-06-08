Catholic World News
‘Memory and hope go hand in hand,’ Pope Francis preaches at weekday Mass
June 08, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on the day’s readings (2 Timothy 2:8-15, Mark 12:28-34) during his July 7 homily at Casa Santa Marta.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
