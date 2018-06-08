Catholic World News

Ecological crisis is an ‘urgent concern,’ Ecumenical Patriarch emphasizes

June 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ecumenical Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: “For the Orthodox Church, creation care—the preservation of nature and the protection of all people—emanates from the essence of our faith,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said during his keynote address at an ecological symposium. “Any kind of alienation between human beings and nature is a distortion of Christian theology and anthropology.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!