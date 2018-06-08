Catholic World News

Pope appeals to England’s Catholics to hear the cry of human trafficking victims

June 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England and Wales

CWN Editor's Note: Each year, the Catholic Church in England and Wales commemorates a Day for Life; this year, the day’s focus is human trafficking.

