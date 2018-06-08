Catholic World News

Head of world’s Jesuits thinks Pope will apologize to Canada’s indigenous

June 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m not the Pope,” said Father Arturo Sosa, SJ. “I’m not the bishops’ conference of Canada. But I’m sure that the moment will arrive.” Father Sosa also said he is not concerned about the declining number of Jesuits: “We do the best we can do with who we are. We are not looking for numbers. We are looking for the quality of the person who joins this way of life.”

