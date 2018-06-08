Catholic World News

Pope thanks father of liberation theology for ‘challenging everyone’s conscience’

June 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Thank you for your efforts and for your way of challenging everyone’s conscience, so that no one remains indifferent to the tragedy of poverty and exclusion,” the Pope said in a letter to Father Gustavo Gutierrez, as he wished the Dominican priest a happy 90th birthday.

