Priests in Australia’s capital to be required to break seal of Confession, report confessed child abuse
June 08, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The ACT Legislative Assembly (referred to in the article) is the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly. The measure, which has the support of Australia’s three leading political parties, will go into effect on March 31, 2019.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:03 AM ET USA
This is another direct attack on the Catholic Faith; characteristic of totalitarian systems rather than Western democracies. It would kill the Sacrament of Reconciliation - the God given power of the Church to forgive sins. It would harm children before "saving" any, since no real abuses or any other crimes would be confessed under the new law. It would also open an easy way to put faithful priests in jail by simply recording fake "confessions" of crimes. All Bishops need to step in and protest.