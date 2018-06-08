Catholic World News

Priests in Australia’s capital to be required to break seal of Confession, report confessed child abuse

June 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Canberra Times

CWN Editor's Note: The ACT Legislative Assembly (referred to in the article) is the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly. The measure, which has the support of Australia’s three leading political parties, will go into effect on March 31, 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.