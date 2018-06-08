Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese permits outdoor weddings

June 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori “has been emphatic about reaching out to young people,” the chancellor of the archdiocese said of the new policy, which is in effect as an experiment for a year. “There is more openness to considering other options” besides a parish church.

