Catholic World News

Ortega, bishops discuss Nicaragua violence but fail to reboot talks

June 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Agence France-Presse

CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega—the leftist Sandinista leader who overthrew the Somoza regime in 1979, and subsequently led Nicaragua from 1979-1990, and again since 2007—has faced significant protests against his own repressive regime.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!