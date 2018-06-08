Catholic World News

Iraq’s challenges call for proactive Church, patriarch tells clergy

June 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate Louis Raphael I Sako, the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, addressed clergy who were attending their annual retreat.

